June is Bike Month across the state and right here in the Pikes Peak region. Traditionally, the last Wednesday in June is Bike to Work Day — a fun, free event encouraging folks to try bicycle commuting and take part in free breakfasts provided by generous community sponsors. The local restaurant and business community has come out in full force over the years, providing free breakfasts to the many people on bikes stopping along their commute.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s no longer feasible to support or encourage large gatherings, and our local businesses have been challenged by closings and social distancing requirements that have significantly impacted their revenue. The Bike to Work Day Committee has decided to take the lead in helping support our local businesses by reinventing Bike to Work Day as Bike to Biz Week. From Monday, June 22 to Sunday, June 28, Bike to Biz Week is a celebration of all the ways bicycle transportation can support our community. Colorado Springs has a robust trails and bike route system allowing for lots of ways for people to get around to lots of places on their bicycles. The city has a great interactive bike map for finding bike routes and trails that can be accessed on the Bike to Biz Week event page at ColoradoSprings.gov/BikeToBizCOS. The city of Colorado Springs is partnering with local media (Colorado Publishing House, News Channel 5 KOAA, Cumulus Radio), and organizations (Bike Colorado Springs, Support the Springs and the Council of Neighbors and Organizations) to encourage people to ride their bikes in all sorts of different ways while always observing safe social distancing and best health and safety practices!

We’re encouraging people to explore the city by bike, supporting old favorites or discovering new restaurants, parks, shops, galleries and adventures. Hashtag with #BiketoBizCOS and #SupportTheSprings to shout out your discoveries and recognize all the great bike-friendly businesses and locations around town. There are so many ways to experience Colorado Springs Olympic City USA on a bicycle. From public art to a distanced dinner date to a family picnic in a park, the possibilities are nearly endless to safely explore our community and support local business.

If you’re a street level business, join the Bike to Biz COS Facebook group and let folks know you’re open and available to serve people who arrive by bike. Display our downloadable poster to invite people to visit your business by bike throughout the week. And we encourage employers to promote cycling with their employees during Bike to Biz Week, whether they’ve returned to work in a physical or virtual capacity. While Bike Month may look a little different this year, it’s still just as important to continue to incorporate bicycle transportation into our community. And it’s even more important to support our local businesses.

Looking for more ways to participate? Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/BikeToBizCOS to join our community and learn about how to get around the city. Businesses will find tools and tips to send some bicycle love your way. Or email coschallenge18@gmail.com for specific questions. We look forward to seeing you around town the week of June 22, supporting our local businesses!

—Bike COS, CONO, City of Colorado Springs and Support the Springs