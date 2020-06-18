El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker today announced the senior citizen and disabled veteran property tax exemption has been funded for tax year 2020.

That means senior citizens and disabled veterans who relied on the property tax exemption will have it in place for one more year.

“This is great news,” Schleiker said in the announcement. “Many of our citizens and disabled veterans live on fixed incomes and couldn’t afford the Colorado legislature balancing the state budget on their backs.

“That’s why many local officials and I rallied together to voice strong support for this property tax exemption. It is nice to see our needs and voices were heard.”

On May 19 the Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a resolution supporting the property tax exemption.

The resolution was affirmed and supported by every county elected official, including the Clerk and Recorder, Coroner, District Attorney, Sheriff, Surveyor, and Treasurer. The resolution was circulated to members of the Colorado Joint Budget Committee and area legislators.

- Advertisement -

The Colorado Legislature voted to fund the exemption in the budget that was passed before the legislative session ended last week. Gov. Jared Polis is expected to sign the budget into law soon.