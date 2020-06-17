Governor Jared Polis recently signed a pair of executive orders to extend income tax payment deadlines and bolster Colorado’s election cybersecurity.

Polis signed Executive Order D 2020 105 on Monday, to extend certain state income tax payment deadlines for all Colorado taxpayers in an effort to “quickly provide relief from payment and penalties due to COVID-19,” according to a statement by Polis’ office.

The Internal Revenue Service has extended federal tax filings to July 15, and Polis’ order — an extension of a previous executive order in which the tax deadline would have been June 15 — aligns with the IRS extension.

On Tuesday, Polis also signed Executive Order D 2020 106, which activates the Colorado National Guard to assist with election cybersecurity defense efforts during the 2020 state primary election on June 30.

Cybersecurity support for the election had been requested by the Colorado Secretary of State.

The order states that because Colorado uses online voter registration systems that allow eligible citizens to access and update their voter registration information, those systems, while protected by various security features that maintain confidentiality and prevent data tampering or interference with data, “could provide an avenue for cyber actors to gain unlawful access to voter registration databases.”

The order notes that voter registration databases outside of the state have been compromised by cyber actors hacking into various systems. And while cyber actors are unable to modify voter records, breaches could result in the release of voters’ personal information.

Polis’ order activates up to six members of the Colorado National Guard Defensive Cyber Operations Element to assist with election cybersecurity defense efforts during the state primary.

“We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to protect our elections system for all political parties in the upcoming primary,” Polis said in a statement. “Not only do we want Colorado to be a state where voting is quick and easy, but we want to make sure it is secure.”