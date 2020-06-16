The city of Colorado Springs’ collection of Lodging and Automobile Rental Tax revenue plunged by 74 percent in May from amounts collected in April, and collections are down almost 40 percent for the year to date.

The 2 percent tax on lodging and 1 percent tax on auto rentals fund organizations that promote tourism and economic development such as Visit Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, along with events like the Labor Day Lift Off.

In mid-May the city’s financial office predicted a LART revenue shortfall of $4.7 million for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s dampening effect on tourism — more than half of the $8.19 million projected for LART collections in the 2020 city budget.

The city collected only $127,290 in lodger’s tax and $13,020 in auto rental tax in May, according to the monthly sales and use tax report issued by the city June 15.

The May report profiles the first full month reflecting restrictions to hotels, restaurants and most retail due to the statewide stay-at-home order.

Collections of the city’s 2.0 percent combined sales and use tax dropped 21.77 percent for the month of May versus April and decreased 9.43 percent for the year to date.

Hardest-hit industry sectors were hotels and motels, which posted a 92.24 percent increase for the month in sales tax collections; and clothing stores, down almost 79 percent.

At the same time, tax collections on medical marijuana sales jumped almost 41 percent for the month; and taxes on groceries increased by 16.5 percent.

Sales tax revenue also was down for the month from auto dealers (39 percent); furniture, appliances and electronics vendors (50 percent); and restaurants (42 percent), while revenue from sales of building materials held steady with a 4.9 percent increase, and collections from sales of commercial machines increased 24 percent.

See the full report on the city’s website.