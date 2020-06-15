Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold today announced a program to fund up to 100 additional ballot drop boxes for the Nov. 3 General Election.

This is in addition to 91 additional drop boxes funded through the 2019 Colorado Votes Act.

“The right of eligible Americans to have their voices heard in our elections does not stop in times of crisis,” Griswold said in the announcement.

“Adding these additional drop boxes across the state will make our elections more accessible for Coloradans who vote their ballots at home, which is especially important during the COVID-19 health care crisis.”

Through the grant program, counties may apply for funding to install additional ballot drop boxes. Each of Colorado’s 64 counties is encouraged to add at least one drop box.

Colorado’s county clerks and recorders may apply for more boxes, according to Griswold’s announcement, and those applications will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Counties have until August 1 to submit applications.

The Secretary of State’s Office will reimburse the cost for each drop box, with counties eligible for up to $10,000 per drop box. The funding is made possible by the CARES Act, which allocated $400 million nationwide to improve elections during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I am thrilled that we have funding to allow the opportunity to add ballot boxes to our state and alleviate some of the traffic flow into our VSPCs,” Clear Creek County Clerk and Recorder Brenda Corbett said in a news release. “Our main objective is keeping our community safe, while still allowing every opportunity for my voters to cast their vote safely and securely. A new ballot box in Clear Creek County will give over 1,200 voters on the east end of our county access to a nearby ballot drop box.”

“We are excited to obtain another 24-hour drop box in Archuleta County,” said Kristy Archuleta, Clerk and Recorder in Archuleta County. “The new drop box will be located in Arboles and will service the residents that reside there, as well as the Southern Ute Indian Tribe. It will save them an hour round-trip drive to drop off their ballots and help them avoid possible weather conditions and wildlife.

This is the first of a series of grants that the Secretary of State will offer counties to bolster Colorado elections during the COVID-19 health crisis and to help ensure that Colorado’s elections continue to lead the nation.