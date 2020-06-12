The University of Colorado has been recognized as a top-20 institution in a global ranking of universities granted U.S. utility patents in 2019.

The National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association announced the 2019 rankings this week, which saw CU jump from its No. 52 ranking in 2018 to a 2019 ranking of No. 20.

All four of CU’s campuses contributed to the 100 total patents included in the ranking.

Here are the highest-impact patents and their associated CU spinoffs, according to a CU statement:

Inscripta — After raising $260M in investment capital, Inscripta brought the breakthrough digital engineering platform Onyx to market. Inscripta was founded on an exclusive license to a portfolio of CU patents, including US 10,266,849 “CRISPR enabled multiplexed genome engineering” invented by CU Boulder chemical and biological engineering associate professor Ryan Gill. The innovation developed in the Gill lab, known as “CREATE,” enables rapid, multiplexed editing at multiple locations across the genome.

Kahook Dual Blade – US 10,327,947 "Modified Dual-Blade Cutting System," was created by Malik Kahook, M.D., CU School of Medicine professor in ophthalmology at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus. The Kahook Dual Blade, launched in 2015 by New World Medical, is a novel surgical blade created to produce a more complete removal of trabecular meshwork, which is the eye tissue associated with the development of glaucoma. Glaucoma is a leading cause of irreversible blindness around the globe. Surgery with the Kahook Dual Blade is minimally invasive and can be effectively performed with equal efficacy in modern operating rooms as well as in low-resource areas around the world. It is now one of the most commonly performed glaucoma procedures and backed by extensive evidence-based medicine.

Stateless — Stateless, a company reinventing network connectivity, is the exclusive licensee of US 10,245,348 "Stateless Network Functions." This technology enables new levels of automation, greatly simplifies how businesses access remote IT services and uses computing resources more than five times more cost-effectively than traditional approaches. Lead inventors Eric Keller, a CU Boulder associate professor in electrical, computer and energy engineering, and Murad Kablan (PhDCompSci'17) co-founded Stateless after completing CU Boulder's New Venture Challenge and Catalyze CU accelerator.

Q32 Bio — US 10,233,235 "Modulating the Alternative Complement Pathway" application pertains to methods and compositions for modulating, e.g., stimulating or inhibiting, activity of the alternative complement pathway. This therapeutic approach is important because it provides targeted regulation of complement directly in diseased tissues while minimizing the risk of serious infections and other complications associated with systemic complement pathway modulation. The patent is licensed to Q32 Bio, a biotechnology company developing treatments for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Q32 Bio was seeded and incubated by Atlas Venture with foundational science from renowned researchers in immunology Michael Holers, M.D., and Joshua Thurman, M.D., from the CU School of Medicine at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus. The company raised $46 million in Series A funding and expects to enter into a Phase I trial in 2021.

Longpath Technologies — US 10,240,998 "Determining a Location and Size of a Gas Source with a Spectrometer Gas Monitor" was created by lead inventor and Longpath co-founder Greg Rieker, a CU Boulder associate professor in mechanical engineering. Rieker, in collaboration with colleagues at CU Boulder and NIST, applied Nobel Prize-winning research on optical frequency combs to detect trace gases with extraordinary sensitivity. LongPath is commercializing cost-effective, continuous gas leak detection and preparing for commercial deployments starting in summer 2020. Rieker also placed first in the 2017 Lab Venture Challenge.

The report uses data obtained from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and highlights the role patents play in university research and innovation.

Published annually since 2013, it ranks the top 100 universities named as first assignee on utility patents granted by the USPTO in the 2019 calendar year.

See the full rankings here.