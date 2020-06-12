The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on May 25 sparked explosive unrest across the United States.

Black Americans and allies are protesting systemic racism and police violence toward black people — again — rallying behind Black Lives Matter. But this flood of demonstrations is unprecedented not only in diversity and scope. This time, businesses across the country have been highly vocal in their support.

“This is different,” said Rodney Gullatte Jr., who owns Firma IT Solutions and founded the Colorado Springs Black Business Network. “People are all shocked about what happened to George Floyd, but this [issue] has been in black people’s lives forever. It has long been a problem for us — but this time I’m seeing a lot of private sector support.”

Gullatte said that in his downtime, for example, he likes to play video games to blow off steam. And last weekend, when he logged on to his favorite game, he found its creators had pinned a message to the game’s title screen expressing their support for Black Lives Matter.

“It took up my whole screen,” Gullatte said. “And it was touching because it was a surprise. I wasn’t expecting to see that. And when I get into the game to actually play in an online match, there was a Black Lives Matter message on the screen at all times.”

From major corporations like Amazon to local mom-and-pop shops, businesses that stayed silent in the past seem to have found their voice.

Some have shown support in ways as simple as posting messages of solidarity on their websites or on social media.

Others, like The Wild Goose Meeting House, have taken a more hands-on approach, displaying their support on signs in front of the business with messages like “Use Your Privilege to Fight for Justice” and “Hope Will Never Be Silent.”

They’ve also passed out coffee, water and snacks to demonstrators during protests downtown, and shop employees have started a fund to raise money for local black activism groups.

“As a business, there are risks involved any time you align yourself with anything,” said Russ Ware who co-owns Wild Goose Meeting House with his business partner Yemi Mobolade, who is black.

“I think a lot of businesses want to be careful and stay neutral and just try to keep their broad base of customers. But early on I think we just decided we couldn’t be neutral on this one. This is serious business. Our community and our nation needs to do this hard work and this is not, for us, something that we could sit out.”

As protests continue around the world, pushing for systemic change, the Business Journal spoke with Ware, Gullatte and Janet Brugger, president of the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce, about how local businesses can get involved.

TAKE A SIDE

Historically, many business owners have refused to take a public stance on social or political issues for fear of alienating or losing customers.

But whether a business supports, opposes, or remains neutral, Ware said, the decision comes with consequences.

“No business that has any kind of voice in the community is going to come out of this without some risk,” Ware said.

“Saying nothing is a risk; you’re going to lose some people if you say nothing. Opposing it is a risk; you’re definitely going to lose people if you oppose it. And supporting it is a risk — I assume we’ve already lost a few customers, but I sense that we’ve also gained some. But the point is that I don’t think there’s any escaping the impact of what you say or don’t say with the huge nature of this issue. So with that in mind, we might as well just do the right things and say what we think.”

Gullatte said at his IT firm, many of his clients are white and might not understand his support for the BLM movement. So by voicing his advocacy, he risks losing customers and hurting his own business.

“So how safe is my platform to speak on the topic when I know I’ve got clients that don’t get it? And who might feel offended or think I’m attacking them when I’m speaking out about this injustice?” Gullatte said. “They might take their money elsewhere.”

But taking a side can have potentially positive effects, as well.

“I would say to some of these white business leaders out here — you may not lose as much as you think you will if you speak out. You may actually gain a whole new group of people. If you lose a few people who don’t get it because you’re speaking out on behalf of something righteous and honorable, you’re going to get respect from a whole new group of people who’ve felt marginalized for a long time, your base is going to change, and you’re going to grow in a new way.”

Brugger, who runs her own consulting company and is an adjunct business professor at Pikes Peak Community College, said local business owners who’ve chosen to remain neutral during the movement also risk alienating their black customers.

“Business owners need to realize that the black dollar matters,” Brugger said. “A lot of those businesses that are sitting on the sidelines don’t realize that if we start to pull away from their businesses, they’re gong to suffer economic hardship.

“And of course there’s going to be pushback from people. We know that people don’t always agree with the BLM movement or with the black business movement we’re trying to start. But it’s better to cooperate from the inside than to sit on the outside. You can’t make an impact by not getting involved.”

SUPPORT THROUGH WORDS AND ACTIONS

While some businesses have chosen to express their support only virtually, Gullatte said any support — physical, financial or just vocal — helps to at least further a discussion.

“It all helps, because we didn’t have [vocal support] last time,” Gullatte said. “[Black people] are a very small demographic here. So our voice, by ourselves, isn’t enough to do anything in El Paso County, Colorado. But our voices along with our allies is a very powerful voice. And we can change things that way.”

Brugger said that although actions speak louder than words, words often must precede action.

“I think the one thing that’s going to spur businesses into action, is to have that open conversation,” Brugger said. “We need no-holds-barred conversations so we can exchange ideas and break down those walls and get people to not only sympathize with the movement, but act within the movement.”

But it’s important for businesses to not only promote a dialogue, Brugger said, but also follow through with actions.

“Rather than something superficial, we want real, in-depth collaboration,” Brugger said. “I think there is more support right now, because I think there’s more dialogue and more of these issues are coming to the forefront. So now everyone seems to be more open to ideas on how they can really support — not just talk — but really support.”

Gullatte said action from business owners can come in many forms.

“Part of it is to be out in the streets marching and protesting with us,” Gullatte said. “Give light to the fact that you know something is wrong and try to be part of the solution and just speak up. Because one of the biggest issues is the silence. Silence is a problem. When you don’t say anything, you’re complicit in letting this stuff keep happening.”

There are also several measures business owners can take to promote racial equality in their own businesses, which could have a ripple effect on the black community as a whole.

“Another part of it is hiring a diverse group of people,” Gullatte said. “If you have a job, make sure it gets out to a diverse community so they can apply for the job. And for businesses that have inside tracks to opportunities, help bring minorities into those opportunities. We need that. And there’s also boardrooms that we don’t sit in. So invite a black business owner or a black professional to join you in those boardrooms.”

So why should businesses take action now, even if they haven’t in the past? Gullatte said the real reason has nothing at all to do with business.

“People’s lives depend on it,” he said. “They depend on you saying something and getting involved in this. Your friends and their children that you think are so cute right now … their lives depend on it.

“And these younger generations … a lot of them are looking for a future that is more harmonious and less divided. So I think there’s more people that want better than people that don’t.

“If we all band together we’re going to find that our voice is a lot more powerful than the people that are causing the problem.”