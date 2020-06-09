Mountain Metropolitan Transit has been awarded a $21.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration.

The grant, announced June 8, is part of $25 billion in relief available through the CARES Act to help public transportation systems respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

Mountain Metro will use the grant funds to support transit service, maintain vehicles and infrastructure, and pay for staff salaries, personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“We know that many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges, and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams said in a news release.

“These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

The FTA has issued a safety advisory with recommended actions for transit agencies to reduce the risk of COVID-19 among transit employees and passengers.

Transit agencies are asked to follow the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19, which include face coverings, social distancing, frequent hand washing, facility and vehicle cleaning, and other measures to the maximum extent practicable.

In addition to the FTA grant, it was announced Monday that Colorado will receive $12.4 million in expedited federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The funds will be used for eligible emergency protective measures needed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the activation of State Emergency Operations Centers, National Guard costs, law enforcement and other measures to protect public health and safety.

In addition to this funding, Colorado received $14.6 million from FEMA on May 14, $10.2 million on April 27, more than $1.5 million on April 20, $4 million on April 15 and nearly $17 million on April 7.