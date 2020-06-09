Colorado Farm & Art Market launches with COVID-19 guidelines in place

By Matthew Schniper

Colorado Farm & Art Market (CFAM for short) starts back up for the 2020 growing season tomorrow at the Pioneers Museum, to be followed with its first Saturday market on June 13 at the Margarita at Pine Creek.

Organizers very much want the general public to know that they’re strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, so much so there’s a bunch of info on their website, here, specifically about that.

CFAM Market Manager Ruthie Markwardt said “we’re keeping the connection between the farmers and consumers alive and thriving,” despite measures to socially distance.

In years past, the market has acted as a congregation point where consumers can chat it up with producers and share in the community aspect of shopping and buying local. But this year, said Markwardt, “we’re seeing it as more of a space to still come shop and get what we need and see people, but from a safe distance, and in a faster manner than prior … we look forward to when it can be a gathering space again.”

She advises to “shop with your eyes” rather than your hands for that perfect tomato (when those come into season).

The vendors list will be updated online by June 10 to reflect some new members this year. And one other important note is that participating artists will only show at the Margarita at Pine Creek (not at any Pioneers Museum dates), where they’ll be able to properly space out and adhere to the guidelines, said Markwardt. That decision came from discussions with the city, county health and parks departments, she said.

Lastly, she notes that organizers will post on CFAM’s Facebook page with updates throughout the market season on what produce is becoming available weekly as the harvest season progresses.