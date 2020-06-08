The curfew in Colorado Springs expired early this morning and Mayor John Suthers will not extend the order.

Suthers set a 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew last Wednesday after four days of peaceful daytime protests over police brutality against people of color were followed late at night by dangerous “confrontational conduct,” the announcement from the city said.

“After five days of protests without violence, it’s time to allow the curfew to lapse,” Suthers said. “However, I will not hesitate to reinstate a curfew if violence and property damage should reoccur and a curfew is necessary to ensure public safety.”

Suthers praised protesters and police.

“A tremendous amount of credit belongs to our citizens who have engaged in speech and assembly in Colorado Springs in the highest traditions of social action in America,” he said.

“They have been vocal and passionate about their worthy cause, but respectful of their fellow citizens and public and private property. My sincere gratitude to leaders of the protest who have steered those protesting police brutality away from other groups who do not share their message and their commitment to nonviolent methods.

- Advertisement -

“I also want to thank the Colorado Springs Police Department, which has worked hard to ensure First Amendment protection of speech and assembly, while also providing for the public health, safety and welfare.”

Suthers asked people not to block or impede traffic “as that presents situations that can be very dangerous for protesters and the public using our roadways.”