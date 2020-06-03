By Faith Miller

In response to late-night vandalism and confrontations between protesters and police, Mayor John Suthers has ordered Colorado Springs residents to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting June 3.

Protests in Colorado Springs against police brutality — following the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis security guard — began May 30 and have been mostly peaceful.

“Particularly during the daylight hours, folks have been organized, have been very peaceful, have been cooperative with the police trying to get them through intersections and things like that,” Suthers said at a news conference June 3. “…I’m very complimentary of the police exercising appropriate discretion to assist them in the process of exercising their First Amendment rights.” Colorado Springs has not escaped the unrest. Protests kicked off nationally when Officer Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis Police Department pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Three other officers also pinned down Floyd. The entire incident was captured on video, sparking national outrage at police brutality against black people.

The city has incurred tens of thousands of property damage from smashed windows and other vandalism, Suthers said. Protesters have thrown rocks, bottles, bricks and firecrackers at police officers.

Police have in some instances used 40mm rubber rounds and tear gas against protesters, and a video circulating on social media appears to show officers hitting a man who is pinned on the ground.

Colorado Springs had so far resisted implementing a curfew like the ones in Denver and other major cities facing larger protests and more confrontations.

Under Suthers’ new order, the curfew will remain in effect each night through the morning of June 8.

“We are not doing this to discourage protests,” he said, explaining that most of the unlawful activity has been occurring after 10 p.m.