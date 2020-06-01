Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has amended and extended several executive orders regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polis’ office announced Friday that the governor had extended the state’s executive order limiting evictions, foreclosures and public utility disconnections and expediting unemployment insurance claim processing for an additional 15 days. The order was originally set to expire May 29. Barring further extensions, it will now expire June 13.

Also on Friday, Polis signed an extension directing the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing to provide additional funds to nursing homes and other congregate care facilities that care for vulnerable older and disabled populations.

The statement from Polis’ office said his order “ensures that Coloradans have access to a safe environment and adequate health care facilities and that facilities serving the elderly and disabled have the resources necessary to protect their residents from COVID-19.”

Polis also extended and amended previous orders temporarily suspending certain regulatory statutes concerning petition collection for unaffiliated and independent candidates, temporarily suspending the personal appearance requirement before notarial officers to perform notarizations, suspending certain statutes preventing the issuance of marriage licenses when county clerk and recorder offices are closed, and expanding telehealth services.

Over the weekend, the governor signed two additional orders.

He extended the temporary suspension of certain statutes concerning taxpayer filing requirements for certain taxable property by 30 days. The order was signed Saturday and is now set to expire on June 29.

The second order Polis extended on Friday allows food trucks to continue to operate at rest areas to support the movement of commercial vehicles, also by 30 days. The order was signed Sunday and is set to expire June 30.