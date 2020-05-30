The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Colorado Springs places of worship are a step closer to reopening after the El Paso County Board of Commissioners passed two variance requests Thursday.

The zoo variance was passed four-to-zero, with one commissioner abstaining and the request for places of worships passed unanimously.

The variance requests now head to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for final approval — marking the third and fourth El Paso County requests sent to the state for approval.Here are the key takeaways from the two requests, according to a Thursday statement by El Paso County. For places of worship:Seating capacity and processes

· Total occupancy limited to 25 percent of fire occupancy load

· Seating structured to maintain six feet of distance and groups less than 10

· Churches encouraged to obtain contact information from at least one person of each group Attendance and participation policies

· Vulnerable individuals encouraged to utilize online services or participate in a separate room

· Attendees strongly encouraged to wear cloth face coverings

· Attendees are discouraged from participating in handshakes or other forms of physical contact Public health practices

· Staff and volunteers required to wear cloth face coverings

· No congregating in common areas

· Staff should clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces between services

· Doors are encouraged to remain open to promote maximum ventilation and air flow Use of sacraments

Communion should not be distributed by the passing of plates, common-use items, or other high-touch methods

· Offerings shall not be obtained by passing collection items across groups For Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: Phase periods and restrictions

· Phase I will be the first five (5) days the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is open to the public

o Zoo will open to members only; timed tickets will be issued with a limit of 300 per hour

· Phase II will be the nine-day period following Phase I

o Timed tickets will continue to be issued with a limit of 300 per hour

· Phase III will begin on the fifteenth day after opening to the public

Tickets without time restrictions will be available to both members and non-members, without hourly limitations

Off-site parking shuttles will not be utilized, effectively capping daily attendance to 4,000-4,500 — significantly less than the site capacity of almost 20,000

· In Phases I and II, the following additional restrictions will apply

The main play area, the “crashed airplane” play space, and the historic carousel will be closed

A safety officer will be designated whose sole duties are to patrol the grounds and provide guidance and supplies to staff

Buildings will be open at 25 percent of stated capacity, up to a maximum of 50, with appropriate signage and marking to encourage social distancing

All activities in buildings that will cause congestion over the approved variance numbers will be managed, restricted, closed, or cancelled

Workspaces will be cleaned by staff between shifts

In Phase III, building capacity will be increased so long as six-foot distancing can be maintained and will be capped at 50. The cap may be raised up to 250 based upon coordination with Public Health

Public health practices