Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Colorado Springs places of worship are a step closer to reopening after the El Paso County Board of Commissioners passed two variance requests Thursday.
The zoo variance was passed four-to-zero, with one commissioner abstaining and the request for places of worship passed unanimously.
The variance requests now head to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for final approval — marking the third and fourth El Paso County requests sent to the state for approval.
Key takeaways from the two requests:
PLACES OF WORSHIP
Seating capacity and processes
- Total occupancy limited to 25 percent of fire occupancy load
- Seating structured to maintain six feet of distance and groups less than 10
- Churches encouraged to obtain contact information from at least one person of each group
Attendance and participation policies
- Vulnerable individuals encouraged to utilize online services or participate in a separate room
- Attendees strongly encouraged to wear cloth face coverings
- Attendees are discouraged from participating in handshakes or other forms of physical contact
Public health practices
- Staff and volunteers required to wear cloth face coverings
- No congregating in common areas
- Staff should clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces between services
- Doors are encouraged to remain open to promote maximum ventilation and air flow
Use of sacraments
- Communion should not be distributed by the passing of plates, common-use items, or other high-touch methods
- Offerings shall not be obtained by passing collection items across groups
CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ZOO
Phase periods and restrictions
- Phase I will be the first five (5) days the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is open to the public
- Zoo will open to members only; timed tickets will be issued with a limit of 300 per hour
- Phase II will be the nine-day period following Phase I
- Timed tickets will continue to be issued with a limit of 300 per hour
- Phase III will begin on the fifteenth day after opening to the public
- Tickets without time restrictions will be available to both members and non-members, without hourly limitations
- Off-site parking shuttles will not be utilized, effectively capping daily attendance to 4,000-4,500 — significantly less than the site capacity of almost 20,000
- In Phases I and II, the following additional restrictions will apply
- The main play area, the “crashed airplane” play space, and the historic carousel will be closed
- A safety officer will be designated whose sole duties are to patrol the grounds and provide guidance and supplies to staff
- Buildings will be open at 25 percent of stated capacity, up to a maximum of 50, with appropriate signage and marking to encourage social distancing
- All activities in buildings that will cause congestion over the approved variance numbers will be managed, restricted, closed, or cancelled
- Workspaces will be cleaned by staff between shifts
- In Phase III, building capacity will be increased so long as six-foot distancing can be maintained and will be capped at 50. The cap may be raised up to 250 based upon coordination with Public Health
Public health practices
- Additional daily cleaning and disinfecting throughout the zoo in all guest areas
- High-touch guest areas will be cleaned and disinfected more regularly
- The Skyride (ski lift) and ADA-accessible tram will be open following proper cleaning and social distancing guidelines
- Rental equipment such as wheelchairs will be cleaned and disinfected between each use
- Restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected throughout the day. Entry doors will be propped open when possible to allow touch-free entry and exit. Increased hygiene signage will be posted
- Only water bottle fill stations will be available; drinking fountains will be closed
- Signage and other tools such as spacing, barricades and stanchions will be used to remind guests of social distancing and proper etiquette