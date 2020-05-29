It is with much enthusiasm that I begin my role as dean of the College of Business at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. While I would have preferred to introduce myself to you in person, I look forward to engaging with you through a series of virtual events.

Now more than ever, it is essential that we prioritize connections in our personal and professional lives. What first struck me about UCCS was the community support for the university and college. It is evident that the business community shares the vision of the College of Business and is invested in its success. I hope to continue this tradition of collaboration as we move forward.

Opportunities for Engagement

R.O.A.R. Program

The college’s vision statement, “We are in the business of building successful futures,” guides our activities which aim to prepare our students for meaningful careers. The newly launched R.O.A.R. program exemplifies this vision.

R.O.A.R., which is an acronym for Relationships, Opportunity, Acumen and Readiness, is an integrated career curriculum that helps our undergraduate students identify their career path, apply their skills in semester-long internships and receive guidance from mentors in the industry. Through this required career curriculum, the college is ensuring the professional readiness of our students.

The R.O.A.R. program was built in collaboration with the Colorado Springs business community. As an integral part of the program, our students engage with the community as they identify their career path; apply and interview for positions with local, state and national organizations; and seek mentorship opportunities with experienced professionals. R.O.A.R. is the fruition of strong relationships between the community and the College of Business.

As the program expands, so does our need for community participation. The R.O.A.R. program is seeking mentors to provide seniors with guidance and support as they transition into the workforce. These mentorship pairings are an invaluable resource to our students in a very formative time in their lives. Each mentor will receive program guidance and training to support successful collaboration with their student. If you are interested in mentoring a student, providing program support or offering internship opportunities, contact the Career Development Center at cobplace@uccs.edu or 719-255-3120.

Cybersecurity

Colorado Springs is positioning itself as a national leader in cybersecurity and the College of Business will be integral in the training and development of cybersecurity management professionals. UCCS was recently awarded $2.75 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce, with matched funding from El Pomar Foundation, The Anschutz Foundation and the Lane Foundation, to build and expand the UCCS Cybersecurity Building. The College of Business looks forward to utilizing the renovated space to expand cybersecurity management curriculum, training and research.

In February, the College of Business was awarded nearly $6 million from the U.S. Department of Labor to develop the Colorado Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program (C-CAP). C-CAP is designed to prepare aspiring cybersecurity professionals for mid-level and advance-level positions, creating a steady pipeline of skilled workforce talent for participating organizations. If you are interested in learning more about this program or mentoring an apprentice for your business, contact Gurvirender Tejay at gtejay@uccs.edu.

Starting Fall 2020, the College of Business will be offering a Bachelor of Science, a Bachelor of Innovation and a Master of Business Administration in Cybersecurity Management. In Fall 2021, the College of Business will launch Colorado’s first ever Executive Doctor of Business Administration in Cybersecurity Management. These programs offer entry points and advancement opportunities for students of all experience levels.

Serving as a resource

In one way or another, we have all felt the impact of COVID-19. The effect has been particularly challenging for local businesses. In June, the College of Business will be offering free resources to address the ongoing challenges to the local economy. Our expert faculty will offer virtual one-on-one consultations and access to books, articles, blogs and videos on recovery strategies for local businesses. The college plans to be a partner in supporting this recovery. The Career Development Center will also support job-seeking professionals with career guidance and webinars. If there are specific questions you would like addressed on this resource page, contact the Office of Professional and Executive Development at OPED@uccs.edu.

Either virtually or in person, I hope to meet many of you over the coming months. The local business community is integral to the success of the College of Business. I look forward to connecting with you, identifying new opportunities, solving our challenges and working together to build a successful future.

Warmest Regards,

Karen S. Markel, Ph.D.,

Dean, UCCS College of Business