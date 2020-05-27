Colorado Springs Airport’s enplanements were down 93.8 percent for April — a massive pandemic-related drop the airport says is on par with national trends for air service.

The airport enplaned 3,656 passengers in April, COS announced late this afternoon, bringing the total passenger number for the year to 317,934.

And while load factors for the month of April showed a 70.9 percent decrease, preliminary May traffic indicates a slight uptick in travelers, according to a news release from COS.

Outside of air service, growth continues at COS, including the ongoing construction of the USDA Forest Service airtanker base and deicing ramp. A temporary fire retardant reload station has been built to fight wildland fires within a 400-500 mile radius from COS.

In its announcement, COS outlined what’s ahead:



“As COS makes preparations for the eventual return of passengers and business, the traveling public can expect to see preventative measures taken to keep everyone safe. Around the Airport, travelers will find signage regarding best practices for social distancing, mask usage, plastic shield barriers, increase of surface disinfection and reduced touchpoints in their travel experience.

“Additionally, employees of all four carriers and the Airport are being required by their employers to complete temperature scans before entering their work space. All of these measures are designed to slow or stop the spread of germs and viruses. The Airport also strongly urges passengers and guests to follow guidelines designed to keep themselves and others healthy and safe.”

In other airport news:

The second and final phase of the first floor baggage claim modernization is now mostly complete. The upgrade included raised ceilings, LED lights, new paint and flooring and remodeled bathrooms. The entrance tunnel is under construction and will mirror the first floor look.

COS is slated to receive more than $24 million from the CARES Act. These funds will be used to protect employee jobs and ensure operational readiness while COS revenues are reduced.

· As the COVID-19 public health emergency remains fluid, COS will continue to work with local and state agencies to ensure that the airport continues to follow all recommended practices and procedures from the CDC, while remaining open for business.