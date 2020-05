This content is only available to members of the CSBJ. To gain access, you'll need to sign in or purchase {products} If you're already a member, sign in here.

With thousands of Coloradans out of work thanks to COVID-19, Gov. Jared Polis in late April enacted a statewide moratorium on evictions and late fees for past-due rent. But even with rising unemployment, and without the threat of evictions, many landlords and property managers have reported only slight impacts on rent payments — so far. […]