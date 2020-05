This content is only available to members of the CSBJ. To gain access, you'll need to sign in or purchase {products} If you're already a member, sign in here.

Colorado’s known for embracing Mother Nature, but the COVID-19 pandemic has upended the outdoor recreation industry. Businesses have scrambled to adjust to mandated closures and safety requirements, as well as supply chain disruptions. Many have already lost tens of thousands of dollars in revenue and face a steep climb to cut their deficits in 2020. […]