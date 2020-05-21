By Pam Zubeck

The nonprofit Southeast Express, a sister publication of the Colorado Springs Business Journal and the Indy, has been chosen to participate in the Colorado Media Project’s 2020 Informed Communities project.

It’s one of 10 newsrooms across the state to receive the recognition and comes with a grant to be used between now and October to grow COVID-19 coverage for diverse populations.

“What that means for the Express is we will start pushing hard on bilingual news and information,” Express founding editor and general manager Regan Foster said.

“My hope is by offering Spanish as well as English coverage we will not only reach more readers with the critical details they need right now, but set a precedent on which we can capitalize down the road.”

The participation also gives the newspaper, in its second year, access to the entire Colorado Media Project, which connects Colorado newsrooms to resources and each other, “essentially building a wire network for the Express to share our content (stories, video and photos included) and access content from other members across the state,” she said.

The CMP is backed by the Gates Family Foundation and Democracy Fund, among others. Go to coloradomediaproject.com for more information.