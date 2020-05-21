As of May 20, Colorado has seen 23,191 COVID-19 cases.

The state reports COVID-19 deaths in two ways: the number of people who died with COVID-19 (although COVID-19 may not have been the cause of death listed on the death certificate), and the number of people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 on a death certificate.

CDPHE was reporting 1,310 deaths of people who had COVID-19 when they died, and 1,062 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19 through May 18.

Statewide, 139,937 people have been tested for the disease and 4,037 people have been hospitalized.

In El Paso County as of May 21, 1,451 COVID-19 cases have been reported; 240 people have hospitalized and 88 people have died.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded a total of $2,918,225 to 59 rural health clinics in Colorado to expand COVID-19 testing access in rural communities.

The funding comes from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act and is in addition to the $159 million provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, more than $11.7 million provided by HHS earlier this month to Colorado community health centers, and more than $10 million provided by the CDC in April to increase Colorado’s testing capability.

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Colorado Springs Sports Corporation have created a plan to bring the annual Fourth of July concert and fireworks to residents across El Paso County.

“Instead of a limited crowd being the only group to enjoy the holiday, residents will be able to stay home, stay healthy and continue to enjoy fireworks being displayed at nine locations throughout the Pikes Peak Region,” Mayor John Suthers said.

With crowd gathering restrictions impacting large-scale special events during the pandemic, the annual Fourth of July Symphony in the Park in Memorial Park won’t take place this year.

But the tradition will continue with a patriotic concert being broadcast as fireworks light up the night sky.

Residents are encouraged to celebrate the Fourth of July from their porches and look to one of the nine locations displaying fireworks while tuning their radios to Sunny 106.3 FM, Y96.9 FM, KCME 88.7 FM, 92.9 Peak FM or AM 740 KVOR to hear the concert broadcast.

The fireworks will be broadcast by KKTV with live reports and footage from select fireworks locations.

“The Colorado Springs Philharmonic has been performing for the city’s residents on the Fourth of July for 47 years and is pleased to continue this tradition in ways that will reach the broader community,” Philharmonic President and CEO Nathan Newbrough said.

The following locations will be hosting fireworks displays, weather permitting, with restricted onsite access:

Banning Lewis Ranch

Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch

James Irwin Charter Schools

Patty Jewett Golf Course

The Broadmoor

The Club at Flying Horse

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field

The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort

Fort Carson

These shows will be visible to residents at their homes across the region. For details, visit CS4thofJuly.org. As part of the event, people can make donations to the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to support those on the front lines in Southern Colorado. Click here to learn more or to make a donation.

“Our goal is to not only coordinate a countywide celebration, but also honor the health care workers, first responders, military and those front-line warriors who work tirelessly to keep the Pikes Peak Region safe,” Sports Corp President and CEO Tom Osborne said. “This community has really come together to see the Fourth of July still happens in spite of recent events.”

Proceeds from the sale of official “4th of July Symphony on your Porch” merchandise will also be donated to the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Pikes Peak International Raceway will honor the Class of 2020 with an event called Cruise to the Finish, to help make up for graduation festivities canceled because of the pandemic.

The two-day celebration, set for June 11 and 12, will offer seniors, with friends and family as passengers, the opportunity to drive PPIR’s oval course in their own vehicles.

A limited number of cars will be allowed on the track in one-hour increments.

Cost of $15 per driver includes a laminated driver credential, three laps around the course led by a NASCAR pace car, a photo opportunity inside victory lane to commemorate the experience and entry into a variety of sponsor giveaways. Buddy and spectator passes will be available to purchase for nondrivers.

Find more details and purchase tickets at PPIR.com.

A new report from TOP Data shows that new jobs are being posted in Colorado as the state’s businesses reopen.

Colorado has seen a 1.75 percent increase in available jobs since May 8, compared with a similar period in April. That increase, however, was lower than the national average increase of 3.65 percent.

Colorado ranks 18th among the top 20 states for the number of jobs available per 100,000 residents, with an average of 830 vacant positions. Of those, 642 were entry-level jobs, 129 were mid-level positions and 68 were senior-level openings.

During the previous period, April 22-May 8, job openings in Colorado dropped 2.39 percent. Nationwide, job availability climbed 0.16 percent.

According to the report, released May 19, job postings nationwide have declined 33.7 percent since 2019. There are one-third fewer jobs available than there were at this time last year, and there are nearly four times as many job seekers.

However, hiring is still happening across the country, the report says, and job postings should increase as some shops and businesses reopen.

TOP Data used job listings April and May job listing data from Indeed.com to extract job openings in specific geographical areas. View the report here.