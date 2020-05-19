Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center has launched free online workshops to help small businesses recover from COVID-19 closures, and build resilience for the future.

Three of the workshops, presented as part of the center’s Friday Lunch Series, have already been presented, but small business owners can watch recordings of the programs.

Those include “Navigating the Payroll Protection Program,” “Navigating Online Sales Strategies” and “Top 5 Ways to Stay Resilient.”

The final presentation in the series, “Recruiting and Retaining Employees,” airs 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 29.

The recordings are on the SBDC’s website, as is the registration link for the May 29 webinar.

The SBDC is also offering other workshops and resources to help small business owners recover from damage caused by the pandemic.

They include help for navigating federal, state and local programs and applying for loans; one-on-one counseling to for business owners to find the best resources for their individual circumstances; and sending out information as new COVID-19 resources come online.

For example, business owners who received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program may now apply for loan forgiveness. SBDC provides a link to the application and instructions for borrowers applying for PPP loan forgiveness.

The form and instructions are here.

The SBDC partners with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade on services including help with disaster loan applications, long-term planning, insurance navigation, physical and economic loss estimations and business preparedness.

To learn more, call 719-667-3803.