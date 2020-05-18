The Colorado Springs Hispanic Business Council has received one of 70 emergency relief grants distributed by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Wells Fargo & Company, according to Joe Aldaz, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber.

The grants, totaling $100,000, have gone to Hispanic Chambers of Commerce that are leading in providing technical assistance to small businesses throughout the country.

USHCC partners with Wells Fargo each year to open a competitive grant application for programs that help small businesses grow and support the Hispanic community, with a focus on growing Hispanic Business Enterprises.

“This year, with the overwhelming need of Hispanic Chambers throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico due to the economic impact of COVID-19, the USHCC expanded this program to provide support for more chambers and business owners through resources and technical assistance,” the USHCC said in its announcement.

“It is great to see the powerful work that the USHCC is doing to help Hispanic Chambers of Commerce throughout the country who are our ‘boots on the ground’ delivering technical assistance to their small business members during this difficult time,” said Carmen Castillo, USHCC chair of the board of directors.

“Wells Fargo is proud to sponsor the annual Local Chamber Grants Initiative with the USHCC,” said Regina Heyward, senior vice president and head of supplier diversity at Wells Fargo.

“As we all continue to adjust to the present needs and new business realities, Wells Fargo and USHCC are working diligently to give Hispanic-owned businesses access to the resources to retool, restore and recover.

“With more than 3.3 million Hispanic-owned businesses across the U.S., we were quick to reshape this program to allot more funding to as many chambers of commerce as possible and provide technical assistance in English and Spanish to those businesses who need the most support.”