Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs will be home to U.S. Space Command for at least the next 6 years, it was announced today.

Governor Jared Polis welcomed the announcement on the provisional headquarters. The final decision will be in January 2021.

“This is great news for our state and I will continue urging the President and the Air Force to make Colorado the permanent home of U.S. Space Command,” Polis said in a news release.

“Colorado is home to a proud military community, a critical aerospace industry, an educated workforce, and prestigious research institutions so we are the natural and best home for U.S. Space Command.”

Polis met with President Trump this week to push for federal funding and resources to help Colorado respond to COVID-19.

He previously met with Trump in late February to advocate for Colorado as home to Space Command.

Rep. Tony Exum (D-Colorado Springs) celebrated the announcement, saying Colorado Springs “has always attracted talented men and women from around the country looking to serve their country.

“It just makes sense that the fine servicemen and women in the U.S. Space Command will call the Springs home too,” he said. “I welcome this news and look forward to doing what I can to make sure that Peterson Air Force Base becomes the permanent home of this next generation program.”

“Colorado has the industry, the talent, and the dedication to service that is required to host the U.S. Space Command,” Rep. Marc Snyder (D-Manitou Springs) said in a news release.

“I hope and expect that the Space Command will set down roots in Colorado and continue its operations from our state for years to come.”