Colorado Springs businesses can get free Staying Safe signs to show they’re following state guidelines to protect their workers and keep customers safe.

The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC rolled out the downloadable and printable signs this week. The signs are a chance for businesses to show it’s important to follow public health guidance to help stem the transmission of COVID-19.

The signs state that the business is:

• increasing the frequency of cleaning;

• using social distancing

• monitoring employees for symptoms;

• providing personal protective equipment to employees;

• increasing availability of hand sanitizer and wipes;

• disallowing sampling and customer access to bulk bins; and

• asking customers not to enter the store when sick.

The signs can be downloaded here and printed in 8.5×11 inch or 11×17 inch formats.

“As we move into the next phase of opening our economy, it’s incredibly important that businesses observe the safety protocols — proper distancing, and businesses are perfectly appropriate to require masks of their customers,” Mayor John Suthers said. “And I think the fact of the matter is that people are going to support those businesses that are helping that are helping to keep them safe.

“We just need very broad cooperation — everybody, out of respect for all our citizens, doing the right thing, observing social distancing, wearing masks and doing whatever else is required, washing hands as frequently as asked to do it. So let’s all be engaged in responsibility, shared sacrifice, and it will be much better for all of us.”