Colorado Springs Utilities is hosting an energy planning telephone town hall at 6 p.m. May 14 to seek community input on its energy integrated resource plans.

The energy integrated resource plans are a roadmap to meet forecasted energy demand and to ensure resilient, reliable and cost-effective energy that is environmentally sustainable.

At the core of its planning are the electric and natural gas integrated resource plans that support the utility’s energy vision.

The utility is looking for input on the future makeup of its generating resources as well as expectations for service reliability and energy costs.

Residents and business owners are asked to register at least two hours before the event. Registered participants will get a call when the town hall begins.

Comments and questions can also be emailed to energyvision@csu.org.

Those interested in further information on the integrated resource plans are invited to attend meetings of the Utilities Policy Advisory Committee, which are being conducted virtually.

