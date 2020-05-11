All parking meters in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City will be free and without time limits until at least May 25. Structured parking will also be free.



This is a further extension on the previous free parking announcement, which was set to end today.

The city of Colorado Springs’ Parking Enterprise initially suspended enforcement of parking meters, time-limited parking, non-metered parking areas and booting March 23, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those measures were due to expire April 30, then May 11, but the Parking Enterprise announced this morning that they will be extended.

The Parking Enterprise also extended availability of designated curbside parking spaces with orange signs through the end of May for residents receiving curbside services from restaurants and businesses.

Drivers must stay in their vehicles while parked at those designated curbside spaces.

Enforcement will continue in the following cases: