All parking meters in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City will be free and without time limits until at least May 25. Structured parking will also be free.
This is a further extension on the previous free parking announcement, which was set to end today.
The city of Colorado Springs’ Parking Enterprise initially suspended enforcement of parking meters, time-limited parking, non-metered parking areas and booting March 23, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those measures were due to expire April 30, then May 11, but the Parking Enterprise announced this morning that they will be extended.
The Parking Enterprise also extended availability of designated curbside parking spaces with orange signs through the end of May for residents receiving curbside services from restaurants and businesses.
Drivers must stay in their vehicles while parked at those designated curbside spaces.
Enforcement will continue in the following cases:
- Fire hydrant zones and fire lanes
- “No Stopping” or “No Parking” zones to promote safety
- Loading Zones
- Mountain Metro Transit stops
- Special parking permitted spaces, including but not limited to accessible spaces, reserved spaces, restricted spaces
- Electric vehicle, compact, reserved or other signed parking spaces in structures
- Parking on or within 20 feet of a crosswalk
- Blocking driveways or alleys
- Parking in travel lanes, including bike and transit lanes
- Obedience to angle signs or markings
- ADA violations
- Extended/overnight parking at meters