Colorado now has temporary emergency rules on how to conduct elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rules, which cover processes to protect voters, elections judges and staff, are effective immediately and will be applied to the June 30 State Primary.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, in conjunction with county clerks, announced the rules May 9.

“The current national health crisis has caused all of us to re-examine our election processes,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a news release.

“These new temporary rules provide essential guidelines so voters can be confident that, regardless of the circumstances, they can cast a ballot as safely as possible.”

The new rules (Rule 27, Conducting Elections During Public Health Emergency) state that counties must follow guidelines from the Colorado Department of Health, the Governor’s Office, and local health officials. They outline the procedure for receiving and processing ballots, social distancing, and Personal Protective Equipment.

Voting equipment and voting booths are to be cleaned after each use and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

All rules are subject to change, as conditions dictate. The Secretary of State’s Office will also announce further guidance in the coming weeks.

For the complete rules, please click here.