Colorado’s COVID-19 death toll stood at 967 as of May 8, according to figures released May 9 by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The state has recorded 19,375 cases across 59 counties, with 3,623 hospitalizations and 100,610 people tested.

Statewide, 573 people are currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 and an additional 184 are hospitalized with possible COVID-19 “under investigation.”

In El Paso County, the COVID-19 count is at 1,124 cases and 78 deaths.

According to CDPHE, El Paso County shows an “elevated incidence plateau,” meaning incidence is high and remaining stable.