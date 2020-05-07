The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment reported 18,371 COVID-19 cases as of May 6. COVID-19 deaths in the state totaled 944, and 3,557 people had been hospitalized.

El Paso County Public Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard showed 1,104 cases, 217 hospitalizations and 77 deaths in the county as of May 6. New cases reported May 6 totaled 21, a drop from 27 new cases reported May 5.

The Give! Campaign, the nonprofit arm of Colorado Publishing House, which publishes the Colorado Springs Business Journal has launched a “Support Local Nonprofits” resource page to share more ways people can support the community during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

It’s easy to find on the home page at indygive.com.

“Whether you want to help with providing immediate relief, or to support and preserve organizations that create our unique quality of life, you’ll find nearly 100 nonprofits in the Pikes Peak region, along with their donate links, current needs and volunteer contact information,” said Barb Van Hoy, executive director of the Give! Campaign. “It’s easy to help. For those who can, we ask you to 1) give, 2) volunteer, and 3) share.”

Organizations providing immediate relief now are highlighted at the top of the list, and arts, education, youth, animals and outdoors organizations are listed as well.

“Together we can help our neighbors in need and ensure that our region’s rich and varied fabric of community organizations survive to help us all rebuild after this pandemic,” Van Hoy said.

“Our community has seen an outpouring of caring support — for our health care workers, for local businesses, for the most vulnerable among us and for the organizations that support them,” she said. “The needs are growing and we all have something to give or share.”

Every nonprofit listed on Give!’s “Support Local Nonprofits” page has been vetted by subject matter experts and nonprofit leaders.

“At IndyGive!, our mission is to spark philanthropy across generations and lift up our neighbors through the invaluable work of our nonprofits,” Van Hoy said. “We know these nonprofits are the backbone of our thriving community — and they need us, now. Pikes Peak region, together we are stronger.”

Sand Creek High School and Colorado Springs School District 49 are moving ahead with plans for graduation ceremonies in June.

The school will hold a students-only graduation ceremony from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, June 26 at Rocky Mountain Vibes Field at UCHealth Stadium.

Seniors will get their caps and gowns Friday, May 8, via drive-up collection, to prepare for the event.

Graduating seniors in the district voiced their preference for an event that preserves as much of the traditional graduation ceremony as possible.

Students and district officials will observe guidelines from health authorities during the ceremony.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced Thursday that 28,164 initial regular unemployment claims and 13,149 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were filed the week ending May 2.

Over the past seven weeks, a total of 419,547 claims for both kinds of assistance have been filed.

Initial claims are filed to establish benefit eligibility; they are considered a reliable leading indicator of economic activity.

The highest number of claims filed came from workers in the accommodations and food services industries. According to the department, the top five industries with the most claims have been:

Accommodation and food Services: 5,283

Retail trade: 5,092

Health care and social service: 3,775

Administrative and support, waste management and remediation services: 1,907

Arts, entertainment and recreation: 1,819

The most recent data for industry-level claims is for the week ending April 18.

The department stated that total weekly benefits in regular unemployment paid between March 30 and May 2 averaged $67.36 million. Weekly benefits paid rose from $29.8 million for the week ending April 4 to $84.8 million for the week ending May 2.

By comparison, average weekly benefits paid in 2020 before the beginning of April were $8.7 million.

Between April 20 and May 2, self-employed workers received $65.6 million under the new pandemic unemployment assistance program.

Recipients of regular and pandemic unemployment also received an extra $600 per week, for a total of $407.3 million during the April 20-May 2 period.

The labor department stated that during the height of the Great Recession (2009-10), $19 million in regular UI benefits were paid out on an average weekly basis and $102.8 million in benefits were paid out in May 2009, the previous highest monthly total on record.

April 2020 regular unemployment benefits topped that; approximately $315 million in regular unemployment benefits were paid out in April 2020.

Colorado Springs Municipal Court is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The anticipated reopening is 8 a.m. Monday, June 1.

If you wish to pay a case in full prior to the reopening of the court can do so online at ColoradoSprings.gov/municipal-court.

To reschedule a case, email the court at municipalcourtviolations@coloradoSprings.gov or call 719-385-5928. If calling, you may need to leave a message and a clerk will respond.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has expanded Saturday office hours at two branch locations.

Customers can schedule an appointment at the North Union Town Center branch or Southeast Powers branch from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., allowing customers to get in-person motor vehicle and driver’s license renewals and out-of-state transfer services.

These services can be booked by visiting epdrives.com.

The Clerk and Recorder’s office has resumed many services that were temporarily curtailed by state orders related to COVID-19 and continues to provide essential services during the statewide safer-at-home order.

The following offices have in-person services available:

Citizens Service Center, 1675 West Garden of the Gods Road

Available by appointment only, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Services: No vehicle registration renewals; motor vehicle & driver’s license renewals and out-of-state transfers only (by appointment); elections (online); recording (by appointment); and marriage licenses (online and remote)

North Office, 8830 N. Union Blvd.

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Services: Motor vehicle & driver’s license renewals and out-of-state transfers only (by appointment); no vehicle registration renewals; no election or recording services (see Main Office)

Southeast Office, Powers location, 5650 Industrial Place

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Services: No election or recording services (see Main Office)

Vehicle registration renewals cannot be done in person. Customers may renew online, at a kiosk, by mail or by calling 719-520-6240.

For the health and safety of all, customers arriving for services must maintain physical distancing and are asked to wear a face mask. Only the party to the transaction will be allowed in the waiting area; other guests will be asked to wait outside.

For updated information visit clerkandrecorder.elpasoco.com and the Clerk and Recorder’s social media pages on Facebook and Twitter.

Many services are currently available online for those not wanting to risk personal interaction.

The State Division of Motor Vehicles website is mydmv.colorado.gov.

Recording services and remote marriage licenses are available; find information at clerkandrecorder.elpaso.com or by calling 719-520-6200.

Elections online services are available at govotecolorado.gov or by calling 719-575-VOTE (8683).