By Faith Miller

At a news conference May 6, Gov. Jared Polis noted that it had been two months since the first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, was diagnosed in Colorado.

“It is now found to be extremely likely that the virus was circulating in Colorado, unbeknownst to us, before that first case was diagnosed,” Polis added, suggesting that could have been “in January or in February.” That’s true for states across the country, he said.

Polis reiterated that the state has so far succeeded in “flattening the curve” and slowing the spread of the virus without overwhelming the health care system. Still, he said, Coloradans should only be having a third (or less) of the interactions with other people that they were having in January.

As of 4 p.m. on May 6, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was reporting 17,830 cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 1,055 in El Paso County.

There have been 921 deaths statewide and 77 in El Paso County, and 2,986 people hospitalized statewide. All of that data is current through May 5.

Colorado’s Unified Command Center launched the Residential Care Task Force, which will aim to “reduce the spread of illness and number of deaths” in settings such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Older adults and people with disabilities who lived in such settings account for more than 50 percent of Colorado’s deaths related to COVID-19, the command center noted in a statement.