By Faith Miller

When it comes to small businesses surviving the COVID-19 pandemic, local bankruptcy attorney Geoffrey Atzbach isn’t too optimistic.

“I think the next two years is going to be brutal,” said Atzbach, who runs a private practice in Colorado Springs focused solely on bankruptcy cases. He expects that once initial shock fades and relief money runs out, many people will be facing bankruptcy and looking for legal help.

Meanwhile, Hogan & Lovell, an international law firm with a Colorado Springs location, announced it’s offering attorneys “cross-training to assist the firm’s existing practice ahead of an anticipated rush of bankruptcy filings,” Law360 reports.

Experts agree that a surge in bankruptcy filings from businesses looks inevitable — if not now, then closer to the end of the year.

If you own a small business that’s been struggling, now is a good time to examine your options, said Elizabeth Domenico, lead bankruptcy and debt resolution attorney for Robinson & Henry, P.C., which has several locations throughout Colorado.

“There are a lot of different types of debt and contracts, and there may be alternatives to bankruptcy to help talk it through before even getting to that point,” Domenico said.

Contacting an attorney or certified public accountant before reaching a financial breaking point, she added, allows you to “arm yourself with all the knowledge and information, so you can make a decision if and when the time comes and creditors start knocking at your door.”

Business owners have a few choices when filing for bankruptcy: They can file under Chapter 7, Chapter 11 or Chapter 13 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

Under a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing, or liquidation, a trustee takes over the business’ (or individual’s) assets, “reduces them to cash, and makes distributions to creditors,” according to the United States Courts website.

“Chapter 7 is a way to wind down that business, sell off assets, pay what debts can be paid and then effectively close the doors of that business,” Domenico explained. “We do unfortunately anticipate seeing a lot of those increase [when] people really come out of the recession knowing that hey, they may not be able to bounce back.

“I think people are still in a period of time where they’re hoping to be able to rebound,” she added.

Sole proprietors of small businesses may choose to resolve both business and personal debt through a single Chapter 7 case.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a business to reorganize in order to pay off debt, and may be a good option for a company that has a chance of surviving.

Through a court-approved plan, the business can “reduce its debts by repaying a portion of its obligations and discharging others,” according to the U.S. Courts website. “The debtor can also terminate burdensome contracts and leases, recover assets, and rescale its operations in order to return to profitability.”

Filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy is much more expensive than the other two options, and therefore has often been limited to large corporations. It’s also rarer.

Data from the American Bankruptcy Institute shows just 66 Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases were filed statewide in 2019, compared with 8,798 Chapter 7 cases and 2,510 Chapter 13 cases.

Domenico pointed out, however, that a new subchapter in Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code — added through 2019 legislation — could make it more cost-effective for smaller businesses to reorganize and “get back on their feet.”

Chapter 13, meanwhile, represents a third option that’s typically for individuals only. However, it can allow some sole proprietors to protect their small business’ assets while paying off debt under a multi-year plan.

To explain this, legal website Nolo uses the example of the fictitious “Ava,” owner of “Ava’s Dog Treats.” Ava “falls behind on payments to her suppliers” and “hopes to get back on track using bankruptcy.”

Ava’s Dog Treats can’t file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy as a business entity, but Ava can file under her own name and obtain a court-approved plan for paying off the bills while keeping the business running.

The owners of small businesses filing for bankruptcy often must also file for individual bankruptcy under Chapter 7 or Chapter 13, Atzbach said. Even if they believe debts belong to their business, they may not realize signing off on debt will leave them personally liable.

A Chapter 13 bankruptcy can allow you to remove some personal liability for business debt, but the business entity itself remains liable for its own debt.

BITING THE BULLET

Looking toward a post-pandemic future, Atzbach advises small business owners to take a realistic look at their finances.

“Be honest with yourself. Don’t make a bad situation worse,” Atzbach said.

Sometimes, he said, otherwise rational people come to him with a dire financial situation but maintain the mindset they can turn things around.

That, Atzbach said, is “like going to the dentist and the dentist tells you you need a root canal. You say, ‘Well, I don’t want a root canal.’ That’s not a correct response, it’s not a relevant response. … Facts don’t care about your feelings.”

Domenico recommends that business owners think twice before taking on additional debt.

Hard money loans, which are secured by real property, “charge a really, really high interest rate,” she said, “and a lot of those are outside of the state of Colorado, so their contracts are based upon other states’ laws.”

People should also avoid using personal assets to fund their company, Domenico said.

“If you’ve been struggling for a while even prior to this pandemic, then it may be time to look at reworking your business model,” she added.

For insight into the current economic landscape, Daniel Johnson, an economics professor at Colorado College, points to an American Bankruptcy Institute report that shows Colorado has followed the national trend for bankruptcy filings per capita over the past several years. That trend is “of course highly correlated with macroeconomic confidence and stability,” he said in an email.

“Given the continuing pandemic and inevitable uncertainty about its duration … I think it’s pretty certain that bankruptcies will rise to unusually high levels,” Johnson said. “There’s not much advice to offer small business in these times other than empathy and encouragement; Colorado and indeed the entire nation relies on entrepreneurs and small business not only for jobs and products or services but for innovation and for cultural community.

“I, for one, am doubling down on my financial support of small business,” he added, “as soon as safety permits.”