The Manitou Incline will stay closed until at least May 26, the city of Manitou Springs announced late yesterday.

“Information regarding the Incline was presented to Manitou Springs City Council last night, but due to the vast amount of data and research regarding the Incline, the City requested more time to formulate an approach that will preserve the health and safety of those who wish [to] climb the Incline,” the city’s announcement reads.

Manitou Springs City Council plans to revisit the Incline issue on May 26.

Manitou Springs, which is under an emergency declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “wants to maintain a high quality of life for its residents, protect its natural resources, and ensure that all individuals who hike the Incline are practicing safe measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the announcement said.

“The City is working diligently to ensure a way for these three critical priorities to work in cohesion.”

The city of Manitou Springs declared the Incline closed in an emergency resolution on the COVID-19 pandemic passed March 17, calling it “an attractive nuisance and health hazard.” The shuttle route to the Incline was also closed.

- Advertisement -

“The Incline closure will remain in effect,” the city announced yesterday. “Public health concerns are still a grave consideration, we have reviewed a number of factors, and we feel it would be irresponsible to open the trail at present.

“Past experience shows that the concentration of people poses a continuing risk to the public, both to Manitou Springs residents and Incline users.”