A new red light camera went live 6 a.m. today at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard.

There’s a 30-day warning period — through May 29 — for drivers who run the red light, before a $75 fine goes into effect.

It’s the fourth traffic camera in action in the Springs (the others are already issuing fines) and the city plans to add more later this year.

In a news release announcing the new camera, the city of Colorado Springs said the goal of the red light camera program is to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by red light running.

“It is also a component of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s effort to reduce crashes and improve citizen safety in Colorado Springs,” the release said.

Cameras operate round the clock and capture images of vehicles when they run a red light at an intersection. Violations are issued after police confirm a violation has occurred.

- Advertisement -

Signs posted along the street will alert drivers that red light cameras are in use at the intersection ahead.

“Data shows that red-light safety cameras can change driving behavior and city officials chose the locations after evaluating several factors including crash data and where the technology would have the most impact,” according to the news release.

The other intersections with red light cameras are East Platte Avenue at Chelton Road; Briargate Boulevard at Lexington Boulevard; and Academy Boulevard at North Carefree Circle.

For more information visit www.ColoradoSprings.gov/RedLightSafety.