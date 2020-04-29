Virtual First Friday, a revenue-boosting initiative for local galleries and creative businesses, returns May 1 with more featured venues and challenge funding.

The Virtual First Friday on April 3 generated more than $20,000 in sales at 15 Colorado Springs businesses in just three hours.

For the May 1 event, virtual attendees will be able to join over two dozen local art venues at PeakRadar.com/VirtualFirstFriday for interactive demonstrations, videos, artist talks and online shopping.

Art lovers can attend the virtual “art walk” 5-8 p.m., with proceeds from purchases helping those in the arts community who are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to a $4,500 grant from Bee Vradenburg Foundation and Downtown Development Authority, when a remote purchase of $50 or more is made from any of the venues listed at PeakRadar.com/VirtualFirstFriday, the venue will receive a $50 “tip” to help cover their costs while business remains impacted by COVID-19.

Also, $1,500 in challenge dollars will be available at the top of each hour 5-8 p.m., so event organizers say patrons are “encouraged to buy early and often.” The challenge grant applies only to purchases made this Friday, May 1. For a full FAQ, visit downtowncs.com/FirstFriday

- Advertisement -

Additional eligibility requirements and terms are as follows:

Eligibility: Any purchase of $50 or more is eligible, as long as it’s made 5-8 p.m. MST on Friday, May 1 and proof of purchase is immediately sent to claire@downtowncs.com (see below). Eligibility will be determined based on the timestamp listed on the proof of purchase (e-receipt or email exchange with gallery owner). Proof of purchase must be immediately sent to claire@downtowncs.com with the subject line “BVF ❤ VFF.” Submissions will be honored up to 24 hours following the end of the event.

Terms of match: Purchases of $50 or more will be matched at $50 per purchaser, per gallery. Bee Vradenburg Foundation and Downtown Development Authority’s gift is capped at $1,500 per hour ($4,500 total for the evening), which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis on the top of every hour (5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.).



Members of the public can access short videos, shopping links and more information at PeakRadar.com/VirtualFirstFriday, part of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region’s Peak Radar Virtual hub for remote access to cultural content.

The effort to support local galleries with virtual content was launched by Downtown gallery Art 111, Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, Shop Old Colorado City, and the Manitou Art Center with assistance from Peak Radar, Support the Springs and graphic designer Noel Dolan. Bee Vradenburg Foundation and Downtown Development Authority are funding the Virtual First Friday Challenge as part of their ongoing efforts to directly support local business and the Pikes Peak Region’s cultural sector during the challenges of COVID-19.