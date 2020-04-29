All parking meters in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City will be free and without time limits until May 11. Structured parking will also be free.

The city of Colorado Springs’ Parking Enterprise suspended enforcement of parking meters, time-limited parking, non-metered parking areas and booting March 23, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those measures were due to expire April 30, but the Parking Enterprise today announced they will be extended.

The Parking Enterprise also extended availability of designated curbside parking spaces with orange signs through the end of May for residents receiving curbside services from restaurants and businesses. Drivers must stay in their vehicle while parked at these designated curbside spaces.

Enforcement activities will continue in the following areas: