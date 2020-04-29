By Faith Miller

As of 4 p.m. April 29, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was reporting 14,758 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Statewide, there have been 2,621 hospitalizations and 766 deaths. (That data is current through April 28.)

El Paso County has had 907 cases of COVID-19 and 69 deaths.

Gov. Jared Polis provided more detail on Colorado’s plan for expanded testing during the “safer-at-home” phase of the pandemic, guided by public health orders at the state level.

The state aims to conduct between 5,000 and 10,000 tests each day during the month of May, Polis said.

Although the state has started a gradual reopening of businesses and other locations, local city and county parks officials say that they don’t expect to implement dramatic changes anytime soon.

People should not gather in parks or other outdoor recreation areas in groups of greater than 10, should wear masks and should maintain physical distance of 6 feet from others when possible. Basketball courts and the like remain open for team sports — but only members of the same household should be playing together, officials say.

Pikes Peak region residents may see a few tweaks to outdoor policies in the near future, however.

El Paso County will be reopening its park restrooms next week, said Tim Wolken, the county’s community services director.

On city golf courses, people will probably be able to resume using golf carts starting May 1, said Karen Palus, director of city Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. She adds that carts should only be used by one person at a time. Some fishing areas will also reopen May 1.

The city’s Sertich Ice Center, pools and visitors centers, as well as playgrounds, will remain closed, Palus said. Some community centers have reopened for food distribution by appointment only. Parks officials are also asking the public to avoid using popular parks during the busiest time of day — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. — to keep parking spaces open and provide better opportunity for social distancing. One new tool to help with that: the “Get Out — Spread Out” webpage on the Trails and Open Space Coalition site. The webpage includes information on 100 lesser-known parks and trails in the Colorado Springs area, to encourage people to “get out of their comfort zone” by checking out a less busy location, said Susan Davies, executive director of TOSC.

The Colorado Division of Insurance urges uninsured people to take advantage of a special enrollment period to sign up for individual health insurance on the state-run exchange, Connect for Health Colorado.

The special period, instituted in response to COVID-19, ends April 30.

“In the midst of this pandemic, there are many uncertainties, but what we do know is that people with health insurance will be in a better position to get through this,” Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway said in a statement from the Division of Insurance.

“They are more likely to seek treatment for their medical needs – whether those be chronic conditions or emergency situations like COVID-19,” he added. “And they are less likely to suffer huge financial hits from large hospital bills.”

Contact Connect for Health at 855-752-6749 or visit ConnectforHealthCO.com to enroll. The website also features a Quick Cost & Plan Finder tool where Coloradans can check eligibility for financial assistance and find plans.

Health insurance coverage starts May 1 for anyone enrolling during this period, the statement said.

Following the loss of a job, affected Coloradans have a 60-day window to enroll in individual coverage at any point in the year. “A change in income or a person’s living situation may also trigger such enrollment windows,” the statement said.