Colorado is ahead of most of the country in completing the 2020 Census, with 57.2 percent of households statewide self-responding so far.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the national response rate is 53.2 percent.

The census determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, and directs hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding.

The U.S. Census Bureau today released a map showing the percentage of households in Colorado’s seven Congressional districts that have self-responded so far.

The percentages are:

7th Congressional District: 64.7 percent (Rep. Ed Perlmutter)

6th Congressional District: 64.5 percent (Rep. Jason Crow)

4th Congressional District: 58.7 percent (Rep. Ken Buck)

5th Congressional District: 58.4 percent (Rep. Doug Lamborn)

1st Congressional District: 58.3 percent (Rep. Diana DeGette)

2nd Congressional District: 54 percent (Rep. Joe Neguse)

3rd Congressional District: 44.7 percent (Rep. Scott Tipton)

You can respond to the 2020 Census on your own — online, by phone, or by mail — without having to meet a census taker. The census is a short questionnaire that asks about who lives in your household as of April 1, 2020.

The U.S. Census Bureau emphasizes that individual responses are confidential and protected by law.

Later this year, census takers will visit households that have not responded to the census to help them complete questionnaires.