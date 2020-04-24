The fifth year of 2C-funded paving kicked off this week, despite projections showing 2C tax revenue taking a $7 million hit thanks to COVID-19.

About 225 lane miles set to be paved this year under 2C, the voter-approved 0.62 percent sales tax that has generated roughly $50 million a year since 2016 solely for roadway infrastructure repairs.

That will bring the five-year program total to 1,069 lane miles.

“Due to the economic impact of COVID-19, current sales tax projections are estimating a $7 million hit to 2C tax revenue in 2020. Despite the projected loss, 2C work in 2020 will continue as planned thanks to 2C tax revenue over the previous four years bringing in $12 million more than estimated,” the city of Colorado Springs announced in a news release.

“This will offset the projected losses and still be able to fund additional roadway projects as planned.”

The 2020 2C-funded paving list is available at www.coloradosprings.gov/2c.

“As always, we remain committed to improving the trajectory of our city’s transportation infrastructure, and voter-approved ballot issue 2C has been critical in delivering on this promise,” Mayor John Suthers said in a news release. “The dedicated revenue stream is allowing us to continue the critical work of improving the infrastructure of Colorado Springs even in an unprecedented time for residents and our economy.”

2C is a five-year program that began in 2016 after voters passed ballot item 2C in the 2015 election, the city said. Voters passed a five-year extension of 2C (2021-2025) at a reduced tax rate of 0.57 percent in 2019. The new tax rate begins Jan. 1, 2021.

From 2016 to 2019, the 2C program paved 844 lane miles and major concrete work was completed, including approximately 130 miles of curb and gutter, nearly 24 football fields of sidewalk and more than 4,353 new and retrofitted pedestrian ramps. Concrete is an essential part of roadway maintenance.

The city said concrete work for 2020 is on schedule and expected to be complete in late summer. Upon completion of the 2020 concrete program, crews will focus on the 2021 list as funds are available. Crews will conduct concrete repair work simultaneously with paving operations as weather permits.

For more information about 2C, including an interactive paving map, visit www.coloradosprings.gov/2c.