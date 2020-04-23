The city of Colorado Springs has released its proposed Downtown Historic Parks Master Plan, and a digital open house is live through May 12 to take final input from the public.

The plan from the city’s parks department focuses on three historic downtown parks — Acacia, Antlers and Alamo Square.

After input from focus groups, an online survey and in-person interviews in 2019 as well as a public meeting in January, the open house — held online thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic — is the last opportunity for community feedback.

The preferred plan for Acacia Park is here:

https://www.designworkshop.com/cos/Preferred-Plan-Acacia-Park.pdf

The preferred plan for Antlers Park is here:

https://www.designworkshop.com/cos/Preferred-Plan-Antlers-Park.pdf

The preferred plan for Alamo Square Park is here:

https://www.designworkshop.com/cos/Preferred-Plan-Alamo-Square-Park.pdf

A video presentation on the master plan is here:



“In place of gathering as a large group, the self-paced, interactive digital platform will provide the same information that, under different circumstances, would have also been provided in person,” the city said in its announcement.

The digital open house is available at www.ColoradoSprings.gov/DowntownHistoricParks.

“Our downtown parks have played an important role in our history,” said Karen Palus, parks director, in a news release. “They are the places our community comes together to celebrate, to relax and to enjoy one another’s company — the exact things we’re longing to be able to do again once it’s safe to do so. It’s in this climate we find ourselves ready to present the final design proposals. We thank the community in advance for helping to make these places shine.”

In November 2019, Colorado Springs voters approved measure 2B, and approximately $2 million of these funds will be used to make initial improvements in these downtown parks.