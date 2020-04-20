The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is urging voters to plan ahead for the June 30 primary election, to avoid in-person visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voters should use online services to check that their voter record is up to date, make necessary changes, or register to vote. The Secretary of State’s website is GoVoteColorado.gov.

“Our office is committed to conducting elections in a safe environment for voters and our staff members,” Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said in a news release. “Voters should use online services now to make sure their voter record is accurate or register to vote. By not waiting until ballots are mailed, they will make in-person visits unnecessary.”

For the primary, a voter who is affiliated with a major political party, Republican or Democratic, will receive that party’s ballot. The last day an affiliated voter can change their affiliation or withdraw party affiliation is June 1.

Unaffiliated voters will receive both parties’ ballots but must vote and return only one. They should destroy the other ballot. If both ballots are returned, neither will be counted.

Unaffiliated voters may choose a party preference now and will receive only that party’s ballot. Choosing a party preference does not affiliate the voter with that party. A party preference is only applicable for the current primary election. If a voter chose a party preference for the March presidential primary, they must again choose a party preference for the June primary.

A 17-year-old who is registered to vote and will be 18 years old on or before the November 3 General Election may be eligible to vote in the Primary Election if they affiliate with a major political party or are unaffiliated. They follow the same election process that applies for all active registered voters.

Voters can contact the Clerk’s Elections Department with questions at 719-575-VOTE (8683) or elections@elpasoco.com.