Two construction projects kick off in Monument Valley Park this month, both funded by ballot measure 2B.

The park’s pickleball courts will receive new lighting for safe night play, and an antiquated irrigation system in North Monument Valley Park and Boddington Field will be replaced.

The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department announced the projects today.

For safety, the pickleball courts are closed during construction, which starts April 17 and is expected to last through May 25, depending on weather.

Work on the irrigation system, along with new electric and water service connections, is slated to begin April 27 and last until the end of June. The existing irrigation infrastructure, which is more than 40 years old, has numerous electrical wiring issues and significant water leaks. Those systems should be replaced every 25 years, according to the parks department.

“These projects are the first of several to be made citywide in 2020 thanks to Colorado Springs’ voters who passed ballot measure 2B in the November election,” the department stated in its announcement. “2B allowed the City to maintain $7 million of excess TABOR revenue to be used exclusively for City parks, sports and cultural facilities and trail improvements.”

Additional 2B-funded projects are outlined at www.coloradosprings.gov/2b.