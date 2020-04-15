By Faith Miller

As of April 15, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was reporting 8,280 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in the state. There have been 1,636 hospitalizations and 357 deaths in Colorado. That data is current through April 14.

El Paso County has had 668 cases and 43 deaths.

At a news conference April 15, before that data was released, Gov. Jared Polis said it’s possible the state is seeing a plateau — the “flattening of the curve” that health officials hoped to accomplish through the stay-at-home order. However, the increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths from April 13 to April 14 was slightly larger than the day-to-day increase over the past few days.

Whenever the current public health orders are lifted, Polis said, some protective measures will remain in place to ensure social distancing and limit the spread of the virus until there’s a vaccine, which could take a year or longer.

The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority announced a new fund with $400,000 in grants available for small businesses like restaurants, retailers and art galleries.

- Advertisement -

Downtown businesses must apply by 5 p.m. April 22 to be considered for grants ranging from $2,500 to $25,000, according to a statement issued by the DDA. Grant applications will be evaluated by a review committee of community members, and the DDA Board of Directors will make the final funding determinations, which will be announced in May.

“COVID-19 has proved especially devastating to restaurants, retailers, salons, galleries and other storefront businesses that are the heart and soul of our city center,” Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of Downtown Partnership, said in the statement. “Our goal is to provide near-term financial relief to these businesses that contribute so much to our vibrancy.”

The DDA is funded by a 5-mill tax levy (about $75 annually for a $150,000 property) within the downtown district, as well as Tax Increment Financing. TIF, the increase in property tax revenues created by development in the district, is deposited in a special fund that can be leveraged for projects like the COVID-19 relief grants.

For more information or to apply, visit downtowncs.com/DDAbizRelief

Individuals, businesses and organizations interested in contributing to the fund may contact Edmonson at susan@downtowncs.com

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Hopkins, who died April 1 after suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, was “more likely than not” infected with the virus while in the line of duty at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center, where he worked as an intake and release officer, according to a statement from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

That determination was made through an epidemiological investigation performed by El Paso County Public Health.