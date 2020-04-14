Colorado Springs City Council is seeking volunteers to serve on the Districting Process Advisory Committee.

The city’s charter requires a review of council districts every four years before district council members are elected, and the city code mandates that council convene the group to serve as an advisory committee.

Council consists of one member from each of the six districts and three at-large members.

The committee will oversee the public process of redistricting, educate the public, assist the city clerk and advise council on the redistricting process.

With the assistance of the city clerk and city staff, the committee will conduct public meetings to educate and solicit input for the clerk’s consideration in drafting her preliminary redistricting report.

The advisory committee will also prepare preliminary and final advisory committee reports for council and the city clerk.

- Advertisement -

Public meetings are scheduled at this time for late May, June and early July. A preliminary advisory committee report will be prepared and presented to council in July 2020.

The final report and the complete process will be presented to council by the end of 2020.

Members of the committee must reside in the city, live in the council district they seek to represent and be registered to vote in the city.

Council will select one committee member from each of the six council districts and one at-large volunteer.

Citizens who are interested in being a candidate for a district council seat in the April 6, 2021 election are not eligible to serve on the advisory committee. In selecting the committee members, council is required to strive for gender, racial, ethnic, age and geographic diversity.

Interested citizens should submit an application by April 29 via the city’s website. Citizens can also view and apply for other current city board, commission and committee openings on that page. Applications may also be emailed to

jacquelyn.puett@coloradosprings.gov.