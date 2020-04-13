As of April 12, 308 people in Colorado have died from COVID-19 — up 18 from the day before. In El Paso County, the coronavirus death toll stands at 39.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was reporting 7,691 cases through Sunday; 641 of those are in El Paso County.

Across the state, 1,493 people have been hospitalized and 38,742 have been tested.

On Monday, Governor Jared Polis gave an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 and outlined the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley.

Polis said the state has been working with the Weld County public health department to ensure the safety of its workers and reopen the plant “as soon as is safe to protect the food supply.”

According to a Monday statement from Polis’ office, CDPHE and Weld County Public health have “been in conversations with JBS to design an aggressive testing and containment strategy, so they can continue their critical work which ranchers and consumers rely on.”

Also at the Monday briefing, Polis reiterated that Coloradans “should all be doing our part and staying home as much as possible” — but when people do leave their homes, wearing a cloth face mask is critical to protect those around them.

He also detailed a new project called the Colorado Face Mask Challenge, which calls upon kids to create their own face mask designs. A select few will be printed on face masks produced by Colorado companies.

More information is at coloradocreativeindustries.org/opportunities/mask-design/

Polis also announced that Colorado will start releasing all available race and ethnicity data on reported cases of COVID-19 in the state. Initial disease reports to public health are often missing information on race and ethnicity and CDPHE is drafting a public health order to clarify the type of data the department needs from health care entities. The order is expected to bolster the agency’s data set.

According to Polis’ office, initial data shows the percentage of cases is statistically higher for Hispanic/Latino, African American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Coloradans compared to the overall population distribution.

Polis’ administration is also continuing conversations with the hospital association around hospital discharge data and the best way to report patients who have recovered and have been discharged. CDPHE is also working with local public health departments to gather comprehensive and uniform data.

In other developments:

The mobile feeding program run by Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs, and Fuel Church, has updated the sites for its services on Mondays and Fridays. The mobile feeding site will now be at Sacred Church, 2030 W. Colorado Ave., on Mondays and Fridays at 1 p.m., and at Westside Cares, 2808 W. Colorado Ave. on Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Monday that an agreement has been reached with Mortenson Company and several employees to settle an investigation into an alleged bid-rigging scheme related to the City and County of Denver’s plans to upgrade and expand the Colorado Convention Center.

In the agreement, the Mortensen Company agrees to pay $650,000 to the Colorado Department of Law, and build a COVID-19 related project. The agreement stipulates that Mortenson Company will “donate construction services for a project in the state related to needs that have arisen from the COVID-19 public health emergency,” according to a statement from Weiser’s office.

The construction project will be for a value of no less than $650,000, and Mortenson will pay all of its own costs of service and construction costs, including building materials and costs of any subcontractor and design services contracted to complete the project.

The settlement also requires Mortenson to establish an internal compliance program and disclose the existence of the agreement when it bids on any public construction projects in Colorado for two years.

UCHealth issued a statement on Monday saying that UCHealth hospitals currently have “adequate numbers of ventilators to care for patients,” but that UCHealth is actively working to acquire more units. In the statement, Kevin McQueen, UCHealth’s lead respiratory director, said UCHealth is “working with commercial suppliers, the state of Colorado and others to bring more of these life-saving devices to our state to plan for any potential surge in patients.”

Polis sent a letter on Monday encouraging hotel and motel owners and operators to enter agreements to temporarily house homeless Coloradans, along with some of the state’s most vulnerable. The letter states that the need for non-congregate rooms is urgent as there is a real potential for currently sheltered people to be forced into large scale, dangerous facilities or back onto the streets. The letter encourages hotel and motel owners to work with their local leaders to find innovative solutions on the effort. The full letter is here.

Polis also sent a letter in response to the General Assembly, Denver City Council and RTD Board, saying he will mobilize 250 Colorado National Guard members to help offset staffing shortages at existing Denver sheltersfor people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic. The state will also provide planners from the Colorado National Guard to support local emergency operation centers and help stand up new shelters through the use of recreation centers, hotels, or motels, if requested. The Colorado National Guard will also help increase hospital capacity and ensure those experiencing homelessness have access to those resources. The full letter is here.

The Pikes Peak Community Relief Fund, in partnership with Pikes Peak Community Foundation, Pikes Peak United Way and the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, has granted nearly $650,000 to almost 40 nonprofits. But the community need far exceeds available resources. Donations to this COVID-19 response fund can be made at https://www.ppcf.org/donate/

The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is accepting donations of cloth face masks and personal protective equipment. The office says there is a need for “thousands of masks for our public servants.” People can make cloth masks and donate them on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Colorado Mask Project offers guidance and mask patterns. Masks for first responders must adhere to the following guidance: https://bit.ly/EPCPHFaceCoverings

The agency is also accepting unused personal protective equipment to distribute among local hospitals, long-term care facilities, first responders, and hospice.

Accepted items include:

• Eye protection and goggles

• Face shields

• Surgical masks

• Sterile and non-sterile gloves

• Disposable gowns

• N95 masks

• Sanitation wipes

• Personal wipes

Cloth masks and PPE will be accepted Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, 3755 Mark Dabling. To arrange pickups of larger donations that cannot be dropped off during the above times, call 719-373-5874.

Children’s Hospital Colorado is now accepting homemade mask donations for non-clinical employees. Donations can be mailed or dropped off with an appointment. More information can be found here. Children’s Hospital Colorado also needs fleece blankets for patients during hospital stays. To keep up with patients’ needs, the hospital requires around 200 blankets per week. Donations can be made via appointment with the hospital’s Association of Volunteer Department at 720-777-6887.

Blood donations are still needed in Colorado Springs. Anyone interested in donating blood should call 1-877-25-VITAL or visit vitalant.org to pre-screen and schedule an appointment to donate blood. The Vitalant donation center is at 3670 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs.