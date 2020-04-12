The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was reporting 7,303 cases of COVID-19 — the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus — through April 11.

Statewide, 1,417 people have been hospitalized and 290 have died. In El Paso County, there have been 613 confirmed cases and 37 deaths.

As of April 11, 37,153 people had been tested across Colorado, and there were 68 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Based on call volume, the El Paso and Teller County COVID-19 Call Center is reducing weekend hours to 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sundays.

Call center hours remain 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays. Callers may leave a voicemail and their calls will be returned the next day. Residents can connect with information and resources for COVID-19 by calling (719) 575-8888.