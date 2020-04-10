By Alissa Smith

Late last month, Peak Radar, a program of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, rolled out a new section of its website that offers virtual content from local artists and organizations. Peak Radar has been an online calendar and marketing asset for the arts scene for years, and now, with Peak Radar Virtual , it’s pivoting its focus to accommodate new needs in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Peak Radar has always been about connecting residents and tourists to the local creative scene,” said Jonathan Toman, Peak Radar Manager at COPPeR, “and as we followed what was happening nationally, we were already envisioning what our adaptations would look like. We wanted to make sure people could stay connected to our arts community, no matter where they were.” Since mid-March, when the practice of social distancing began to take hold locally, most events have been canceled. Now, with the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Jared Polis on March 25, venues that were holding out hope for a quick resolution have shut their doors, albeit temporarily. This applies to massive institutions like UCCS’ Ent Center for the Arts and the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, as well as smaller organizations like Funky Little Theater Company and The Gallery Below. In light of current circumstances, everyone needs to find new and creative ways to garner a broad audience. As of March 27, Toman says 21 organizations are now sharing digital content on Peak Radar Virtual.

One small arts organization that has begun to share its work online: Counterweight Theatre Lab. This theater company doesn’t have a venue of its own and therefore doesn’t have literal doors to shut, but Counterweight director Ethan Everhart said via email, “We’re having similar challenges to other theatre companies, I think, in that theatre is sort of inherently an in-person artistic medium… Filmed versions of plays, for example, are really difficult to pull off and usually require a lot of money/production value, and even then it turns it into a different sort of thing. Theatre’s whole reason for being is the live element and the interaction between audience and performer, so it’s a problem.”

Counterweight had to cancel its final two performances of King Lear, its Shakespeare classic with a twist, where all the actors learned all the parts and rotated roles throughout the show.

But in that void grew innovation. Counterweight has now added a free-to-stream audio play to its website: The Fever by Wallace Shawn. Everhart said that, because so many people listen to podcasts these days, an audio play format should be accessible and familiar, and it is a way Counterweight can continue to share plays with a purpose. “Nobody at Counterweight does what we do to make money,” Everhart said. “We do it to tell meaningful stories. This is another way to do that.”