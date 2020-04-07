Colorado MVExpress, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles’ self-service registration program, has added three new kiosks where El Paso County residents can renew their license plates.

The kiosks were opened at King Soopers stores at 1070 W. Baptist Road, 7915 Constitution Ave., and 3620 Austin Bluffs Parkway, bringing to nine the total of kiosk locations.

Other kiosks are at:

• King Soopers, 6030 Stetson Hills Blvd.

• King Soopers, 2910 S. Academy Blvd.

• Union Town Center, 8830 N. Union Blvd.

• 5650 Industrial Place

• El Paso County Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road.

The kiosk at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave., is temporarily closed. The kiosks in King Soopers stores are available daily during store hours.

Colorado MVExpress kiosks are available at the King Soopers stores through the continued partnership between parent company Kroger and kiosk vendor Intellectual Technology Inc.

“Additional vehicle registration renewal kiosks are a major step forward in providing accessible, customer-centric motor vehicle services for our residents, especially during this difficult time with the COVID-19 pandemic,” El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said. “We are thrilled to bring these services to you to create more of a virtual government.

“Now you can renew your license plates any day of the week where you buy groceries, including on nights and weekends, providing convenience for residents,” Broerman said.

The kiosk program is very successful in El Paso County, which leads the state in the number of renewals at the kiosks, according to a release from Broerman’s office. El Paso is the only Colorado county that offers a 24/7 secure kiosk.

Requirements to use the kiosks include a vehicle registered in a participating county, a correct address on the renewal notice, proof of liability insurance on file and a valid vehicle emission inspection on file if applicable.

The kiosks are easy to use by entering a license plate number on the touchscreen or scanning a renewal postcard. Taxes and fees may be paid by check, credit or debit card.

Cash is not accepted at the King Soopers kiosks but is accepted at the clerk’s four motor vehicle branches.

Vehicle owners will receive their tab and registration on the spot. The transaction averages 2 minutes. Instructions and voice prompts are available in Spanish and English.

Because of a recent upgrade, vehicle owners can renew at a kiosk even after their registration and grace period has expired. That is expected to dramatically reduce lines at county motor vehicle offices at the end of each month. However, after the grace period, there is a $25 per month late fee up to $100.

Customers pay a $3.95 service fee per vehicle renewed at a kiosk inside King Soopers. In addition, customers pay 50 cents if they pay by personal check, or a 2.4 percent convenience fee if they pay by debit or credit card. These fees are not retained by the county.

Colorado MVExpress kiosks are large blue and yellow machines that look similar to an ATM. They are located in El Paso and 25 other participating counties.

Locate your nearest kiosk at comvexpress.com.

A video showing a kiosk renewal can be viewed here.