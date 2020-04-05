As of April 4, Colorado has seen 140 deaths from COVID-19 and has recorded 4,950 cases of the new coronavirus. Statewide, there have been 924 hospitalizations across 54 counties due to COVID-19.
A total of 25,773 people have been tested statewide for the virus. The summary was released 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5 and only includes data through Saturday, March 4.
In El Paso County, 435 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and 25 people have died. On Saturday, the county announced that the FEMA-sponsored COVID-19 testing site providing testing for health care workers and first responders would expand to test individuals over 65 who have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath).
As of Sunday, April 5, the site at 175 S. Union Blvd. (in the back parking lot) is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The following people are encouraged to drive up:
- Health care workers
- First responders
- People over 65 experiencing symptoms
Other details:
- People only need to bring a picture ID and insurance information if they have it.
- Qualified individuals will be tested, regardless of insurance status.
- There is no cost for the testing, and no need to have a doctor’s prescription to receive testing.
- This is a drive-through site and you will not be getting out of your car.