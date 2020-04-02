L3Harris Technologies will hire about 100 new employees in Colorado Springs over the coming year, after winning a $23 million contract to modernize and sustain US Space Force capabilities.

The estimated contract value with the US Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center is $1.2 billion over 10 years. The work addresses the growing threat to critical space assets by enhancing critical space infrastructure used by the military to keep track of activities and objects in space, and introducing new capabilities.

The bulk of L3Harris’ new hires will be software and systems engineers. The jobs will be available to view at l3harris.com/careers.

L3Harris said the Maintenance Of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities (MOSSAIC) contract continues its 17-year collaboration with US Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center.

L3Harris will provide sustainment services for current and future ground-based space domain awareness sensors and space battle management command and control capabilities, according to a news release issued April 2. MOSSAIC is a follow-on program to the Systems Engineering and Sustainment Integrator program, which L3Harris won in 2002.

“Space as a warfighting domain has a complex and interdependent system supporting it from the ground, air and space,” Ed Zoiss, L3Harris’ president of Space and Airborne Systems, said in the release.

- Advertisement -

“L3Harris supports our customers in each of these domains, giving us a unique understanding of the ecosystem and the mission, and enabling us to make quick modifications, provide necessary sustainment and introduce new capabilities.”