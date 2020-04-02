The 36th Space Symposium, originally scheduled for March 30-April 2, has been rescheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

The Space Foundation made the decision to postpone March 13, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and announced the new dates today.

“It is certainly a different time of year than usual for the Symposium but it is a window of opportunity that we’ve identified with our partners to reconvene the space community,” Rich Cooper, the Space Foundation’s VP of strategic communications and outreach, said via email.

“At this time, we do not have final details on presenters and topics as those are being aligned over the coming weeks.”

Updates to the rescheduled symposium agenda will be posted at www.spacesymposium.org.

Announcing the new dates, Space Foundation CEO Rear Admiral Tom Zelibor, USN (Ret.) said, “We will continue to monitor all of the public health reports and adhere to all of the federal, state, and local orders regarding public assemblies but we have confidence in planning ahead for a future that brings our community safely back together in Colorado Springs.”

Registration fees will be automatically transferred to the rescheduled program. Those choosing to not attend the rescheduled Symposium are asked to notify the Space Foundation to receive a full refund of registration fees paid.